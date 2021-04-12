Peru votes amid deadly coronavirus surge

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Peru voted for a new president Sunday, in its deadliest week yet of the Covid-19 pandemic, as polling queues vied with lines of people seeking oxygen for infected loved ones fighting for breath.

Some 25 million people are meant to vote -- which is mandatory -- the day after Peru recorded its highest-ever daily toll in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities on Saturday reported 384 fatalities in the preceding 24 hours -- the third daily record in a week -- bringing the overall toll to more than 54,600 in the country of 33 million people.

Over 11,200 new daily cases were reported, adding to another 1.6 million to date.

Yet as the death toll mounts and infections soar, Peru's government decided to press ahead with elections, unlike neighbor Chile which postponed a vote scheduled for Sunday as South America battles a surge in infections fueled by new virus variants believed to be more contagious.

Six of Peru's 18 presidential candidates have contracted the virus, including former football goalkeeper George Forsyth -- one of the leading contenders according to polls -- who was forced to cut short his final week of campaigning.

Thousands of polling stations opened their doors at 7.00 am (1200 GMT), and will stay open for 12 hours -- four more than usual in a bid to prevent voters amassing.