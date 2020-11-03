UrduPoint.com
Peru's Congress To Retry President For Impeachment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Peru's Congress to retry president for impeachment

Lima, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Peru's Congress on Monday voted to try again to impeach President Martin Vizcarra for alleged "moral incapacity" after he survived a first attempt last month, setting a date of November 9 for him to defend himself.

"The motion to vacate the presidency of the republic has been admitted," said the first vice president of Congress, Luis Valdez.

The trial, for alleged acts of corruption in 2014 when Vizcarra was governor of the Moquegua region in southern Peru, was approved by 60 votes to 40 with 18 abstentions.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

