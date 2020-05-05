UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Opposition Leader Fujimori Released From Prison

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Peru's opposition leader Fujimori released from prison

Lima, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released on Monday from pre-trial detention on corruption charges after just three months, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Fujimori left the woman's prison in the capital Lima on bail wearing a face mask and white gloves. She had earlier announced on Twitter that she would head straight from the facility to take a coronavirus test.

The 44-year-old's release came four days after a court granted her bail of 70,000 soles ($20,000).

Fujimori, a mother of two, had asked to be released due to fears she might contract the novel coronavirus in the Chorrillos women's jail, but the court granted her release based on a separate appeal.

At her home later, a worker from a private laboratory carried out the COVID-19 tests.

In a video posted to Facebook, Fujimori said that beyond the joy she felt at returning home, she wanted to tell authorities that the situation in Peruvian prisons is "untenable".

"I beg them to alleviate the terrible overcrowding that, in the midst of the pandemic, is a death penalty," she said.

- Odebrecht scandal - She was jailed in January just two months after being released from a previous 13-month pre-trial detention.

Once Peru's most popular politician, Fujimori is accused of accepting $1.2 million in illicit party funding from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her unsuccessful 2011 presidential election campaign.

"Keiko will continue to face this investigation. She's the one who most wants this to be clarified," her lawyer Guilliana Loza said at the weekend.

Attorney General Rafael Vela, who is co-ordinating the team investigating the Odebrecht scandal, said on Saturday he would appeal the release.

Odebrecht is embroiled in a wide-ranging corruption scandal and has admitted to paying hundreds of millions of Dollars in bribes to win contracts in 12 countries.

At least $29 million was paid to Peruvian officials from 2004, including to bribe four former presidents, the company has said.

Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the late Alan Garcia have been implicated in the scandal.

She has been barred from living in the same house as her American husband Mark Villanella as he is under investigation in the same case.

Villanella announced on social media that he and the couple's two daughters were staying with Fujimori's mother, Susana Higuchi.

"We've decided that until we have the test results, I won't be able to join my daughters," Fujimori had said on Twitter.

Fujimori is the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, 81, who is serving a 25-year jail sentence for ordering two massacres by death squads in 1991 and 1992.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Jail Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Lima Toledo Same Peru January Women From Million Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

6 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

6 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

7 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

8 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.