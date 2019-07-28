UrduPoint.com
Peru's President Seeks Early Elections To End 'institutional Crisis'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Peru's president seeks early elections to end 'institutional crisis'

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra suggested Sunday calling early elections to end what he called an institutional crisis.

He said in a speech to Congress this would involve cutting short his own term in office and that of the legislature.

As it stands, general elections are scheduled for July of next year.

Vizcarra's proposal comes with Peru's executive and legislative branches locked in a power struggle.

