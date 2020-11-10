UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's President Vizcarra Ousted In Congress Impeachment Vote

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Peru's President Vizcarra ousted in Congress impeachment vote

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Peru's Congress voted Monday to impeach and oust President Martin Vizcarra over allegations he took kickbacks from developers while serving as a regional governor in 2014.

After an impeachment trial that lasted nearly eight hours, the motion to remove the popular president was approved by 105 votes to 19, with four abstentions, far exceeding the 87 votes needed to impeach.

"The resolution declaring the vacancy of the presidency of the republic has been approved," declared Congress leader Manuel Marino, who under the constitution will take over the presidential functions until the end of the current term in July 2021.

Vizcarra declared he was leaving office with his head "held high," and ruled out taking legal action to resist Congress's decision.

"I leave the government palace as I entered two years, eight months ago: with my head held high," he said, surrounded by his ministers on the patio of the government house, adding he would leave immediately for his private home.

"I'm leaving with a clear conscience and with my duty fulfilled," said Vizcarra, who enjoyed record levels of popularity in his 32 months in office.

People held marches and banged pots and pans in a show of support for him in Lima and other cities after his impeachment.

Vizcarra's tumultuous presidency ended in a similar fashion to that of the man he replaced, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a former Wall Street banker who was forced to resign under threat of imminent impeachment over corruption allegations in 2018.

"Peru comes out weaker institutionally. Merino will be a weak president, that is the scenario in the context of general elections against the backdrop of a pandemic," political analyst Augusto Alvarez Rodrich told AFP.

Peru will hold general and presidential elections in April 2021.

Merino, 59, will be sworn in at a special session of Congress on Tuesday, becoming Peru's third president since 2016, reflecting the institutional fragility which has characterized the South American country since independence from Spain in 1821.

Constitutionally, succession falls to Merino because Vizcarra's vice-president, Mercedes Araoz, resigned a year ago in the wake of a separate political crisis.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Governor Mercedes Man Lima Independence Spain Peru April July Congress 2016 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

10 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.