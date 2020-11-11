UrduPoint.com
Peru's Speaker Of Congress Takes Over Presidency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Peru's speaker of congress takes over presidency

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker of Congress Manuel Merino assumed office Tuesday as Peru's third president in four years, amid street protests and market jitters after the impeachment of Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

Police clashed with demonstrators in the streets outside the Congress building in Lima as the little-known Merino was sworn in.

Police and local media reported some 30 people arrested and an unspecified number of injuries, with authorities firing tear gas.

The IDL Reporteros news site reported a number of people hurt by pellets fired by police. Clashes also occurred in the cities of Arequipa and Cusco.

Vizcarra was dismissed in an impeachment vote late Monday, and on Tuesday he questioned the "legality and legitimacy" of his removal.

"Legality is in question because the Constitutional Court has not yet ruled and legitimacy is given by the people," he told reporters outside his home in the capital.

He said earlier he was leaving with his head "held high" despite allegations of bribe-taking that date from when he was governor of his native southern Moquegua region. He denied any wrongdoing.

Merino, 59, takes power for the remainder of Vizcarra's original term through July 2021, and immediately pledged to respect the electoral timetable.

Peru is set to hold general and presidential elections in April 2021.

Vizcarra survived a previous impeachment vote in September charged with "moral incapacity."

