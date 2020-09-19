UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Vizcarra Survives Impeachment Vote: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Peru's Vizcarra survives impeachment vote: official

Lima, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Peru's President Martin Vizcarra survived an impeachment vote in Congress Friday as his opponents failed to win the votes necessary to remove him from power.

After a 10-hour debate, during which Vizcarra gave a brief statement at the beginning, only 32 legislators voted for his dismissal, while 78 voted against and 15 abstained.

The opposition needed 87 votes, out of 130, to dismiss the popular leader.

Related Topics

Vote Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

43 minutes ago

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

10 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

9 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

9 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

10 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.