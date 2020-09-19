(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lima, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Peru's President Martin Vizcarra survived an impeachment vote in Congress Friday as his opponents failed to win the votes necessary to remove him from power.

After a 10-hour debate, during which Vizcarra gave a brief statement at the beginning, only 32 legislators voted for his dismissal, while 78 voted against and 15 abstained.

The opposition needed 87 votes, out of 130, to dismiss the popular leader.