Peruvian Coffee Introduced In Turkish Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Peruvian coffee was introduced in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The Peruvian Embassy organized a coffee tasting event within the scope of the Ankara Coffee Festival 2022.

Maria Ximena Martel, the head of the consular section, gave a presentation about the types of coffee produced in her country.

"Peru produces, in the heart of the Amazon, coffees of the Arabica variety with different profiles of flavor, aroma and acidity," Martel said.

She added that some 223,000 families manage almost 425,000 hectares of coffee, located in 15 regions.

Peruvian producers have different certificates that not only guarantee the traceability of the product but also compliance with the rules in the most demanding markets, she said.

Thanks to Peru's ecosystem and biodiversity, the altitude and rich soils are the main characteristics of the production of high-quality coffees, she noted.

In Peru, the harvest is between March and September, beginning on all forms with the manual picking of the ripe cherries, she added.

The Peruvian Embassy will take part in the Ankara Coffee Festival, which will be held on Sept. 23-25.

After the presentation, coffee was served to the guests.

