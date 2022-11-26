Peruvian president names Betssy Chavez as new prime minister

LIMA, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appointed Betssy Chavez as new prime minister Friday, replacing Anibal Torres, who resigned Thursday after Congress rejected a requested confidence vote.

Chavez, who had previously served as minister of culture and minister of labor and employment promotion, was sworn in during a ceremony held at the Government Palace in capital Lima.

She becomes prime minister amid new tension between the executive and legislative branches triggered by the resignation of Torres, who left office after the legislature rejected his request for a vote of confidence for the approval of a bill.

According to the South American country's constitution, if Congress rejects a confidence vote request by the executive, the cabinet is thrown into crisis and must be renewed.