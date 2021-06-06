Peruvians choose between right-wing populist and radical leftist

Lima, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Peruvians face a polarising choice between right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori and radical leftist Pedro Castillo when they elect a new president on Sunday, in a country desperate for a return to normalcy after years of political turbulence.

The new leader will need to tackle a country in crisis, suffering from recession and with the worst coronavirus death rate in the world after recording 184,000 mortalities among the 33 million population.

And after four presidents in the last three years and with seven of the last 10 of the country's leaders either having been convicted of or investigated for corruption, Peruvians will look to their next leader to bring an end to the recent turbulence.

At the height of the political storm in November last year, Peru had three different presidents in just five days.

Two million Peruvians have lost their jobs during the pandemic and nearly a third of the country now live in poverty, according to official figures.

Fujimori, 46, and Castillo, 51, caused a surprise when taking the top two spots in April's first round of voting.

Now voters must decide between their polar opposite economic and political programs.

In the most recent poll, Castillo had a narrow two percentage points edge but 18 percent of people remained undecided in a country where voting is obligatory.

Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced and jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, represents the neoliberal economic model of tax cuts and boosting private activity to generate jobs.

Trade unionist schoolteacher Castillo has pledged to nationalize vital industries, raise taxes, eliminate tax exemptions and increase state regulation.

Fujimori's bastion is the capital Lima, while Castillo's bulwark is the rural deep interior.

"We're fed up with always being governed by the same people, we want Peru to change," Martha Huaman, 27, a fruit seller in Tacabamba, in the Cajamarca region where Castillo lives, told AFP.

"For us it's a dream, it's an awakening, we're really happy to be with" Castillo, said evangelical priest Victor Cieza Rivera, whose church is attended by the presidential candidate's wife Lilia Paredes.

Tacabamba and other villages in Cajamarca are full of posters for Castillo, who topped the first round of voting.