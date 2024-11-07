Open Menu

Peshawar Museum To Remain Open 7 Days In Week

Peshawar Museum to remain open 7 days in week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Directorate of Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced on Thursday to keep Peshawar Museum opened for seven days in a week.

The decision has been taken in wake of increase in both local and foreign visitors to the museum.

