Peshawar Museum To Remain Open 7 Days In Week
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Directorate of Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced on Thursday to keep Peshawar Museum opened for seven days in a week.
The decision has been taken in wake of increase in both local and foreign visitors to the museum.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Nadeem Sibtan” paintings exhibition held at PNCA2 hours ago
-
Two US consulate officials visit NAPA3 hours ago
-
Arts and Writers’ Forum meeting2 days ago
-
Annual grand photo walk highlights Multan’s rich heritage4 days ago
-
Legendary folk singer Reshma remembered4 days ago
-
Total Sanitation: Still a challenge for city governments4 days ago
-
Balochistan Youth - Erasing imprints of deep rooted scorn4 days ago
-
Sindhi Ralli: A colourful symbol of Sindh heritage5 days ago
-
Special tribute pays to Pakistani music at 'World Culture Festival'5 days ago
-
'World Culture Festival' in full swing9 days ago
-
Spectacular Mega Musical Concert held at ACP10 days ago
-
Kashmir Black day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad11 days ago