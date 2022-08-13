Peshawar turns green & white to celebrate '75th Independence Day of Pakistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Flooded with national flags, posters and decorative accessories, Peshawar was decorated with green and white colors of the national flags on the eve of '75th Independence Day of Pakistan'.

Following the Jashin-e-Azadi spirit that griped Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last one week, Peshawar's all bazaars, markets and shopping arcades flooded with national flags, banners, stickers, models of historical buildings and portraits of the heroes of Independence Movement were beautifully illuminated with colorful buntings and lights looks festive at night.

Balahisar Fort, Governor House, Peshawar Museum, Ghanta Ghar, Peshawar University, Civil Secretariat, Islamia College Peshawar, FC Headquarters, Peshawar Development Authority, State Life and Deans Trade Centre were artistically illuminated with colorful buntings attracting people's attention.

National flags were hoisting on all government buildings in Peshawar where people decorated their vehicles with green and white colors to celebrate 'Diamond Jubilee' in most befitting manner.

Qissa Khwani, the historic bazaar having about 2,500 old history and a centre of trade and business since then, was also made green and white with national flags and banners where all markets and shops were jam-packed.

"I came from Nowshera to paint my face with national flag by an expert artist to look different on Independence Day," Malaika Khan, a 4th grade student of Nowshera decorating her face and hands with green and white colors at Shaheedano square at Qissa Khwani bazaar told APP.

Carrying plastic bag with plenty of national flags, stickers, models of Islamia College Peshawar and Minar-e-Pakistan, Malaika Khan, who was accompanied by his father, said that she purchased 500 badges, stickers and posters for brothers, sisters, relatives and schools fellows to celebrate independence day with great pump and show. "I will come again with my family to watch flag hoisting ceremony at Peshawar and national anthem by police bands," she said.

Asghar Afridi, a vendor shopkeeper of Khyber selling decorative items for children including green toys, pressures horns, hats, masks, spectacles, bangles, flags, badges and models of historical buildings of Pakistan Movement at Mohalla Jhangi near Qisakhwani told the news agency that he rushed to Peshawar after seeing overwhelming response of youth and children in decorative toys and stuff on tv.

Like others shopkeepers and traders, the printers of Mohalla Jahangi Peshawar, a hub of printing, papers and graphic industries have also earned maximum profit after receiving heavy printing orders for Jashin-e -Azadi celebrations from all 35 districts including seven merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides printing orders of national flags, posters, advertisements, graphics designing, promotional cards, stickers, badges, billboards, panaflex and souvenirs from government departments, private organizations, educational institutions and civil society, the Peshawar based printers, publishers and graphic designers have made roaring business during last two weeks where Jashn-e-Azadi materials were being sold like a hot cake.

To meet the pressing demands of thousands of customers, most of the printers engaged extra laborers that worked till late night. They have rolled out hundreds of thousands of national flags, posters, banners and decorative accessories since the start of this month while vendors made quick profits on the streets.

Sitting on a revolving chair with focused his eyes on a computer while giving final touches to flags, posters and pamphlets' designs ordered by different schools and colleges in connection with 75th Jashin-e-Azadi to be celebrated on Sunday, the 23-years-old printer, Anees Khan Khattak has worked against the time to meet the set targets.

Anees Khattak, who is running a printing unit at Jahangi mohallah for last 10 years was feeling proud to employ 20 laborers and said that the printing industry carried great scope and would definitely encourage new talents if they wish to join the industry as a profession. "I am ready to provide an internship to students who want to adopt printing, designing and advertising as a career in my printing unit", he added.

Zafar Khan Khattak, President All Printers and Publishers Association KP said that Peshawar based printers and publishers have earned great profits in posters and national flags after a boom were witnessed during Independence Day celebrations. Substantial printing orders of national flags and green stickers/badges have been received from merged tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurrum, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur for Jashin-e-Azadi, he added.