Petagna heads Napoli to win at Genoa

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Andrea Petagna came off the bench to head Napoli to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Genoa on Sunday, giving his side their second victory in as many games.

Petagna entered the field with eight minutes remaining at the Marassi stadium in Genoa and two minutes later was wheeling away in celebration after his bullet header gave Napoli the decisive goal.

Fabian Ruiz had put Napoli in the lead six minutes before the break when he met Matteo Politano's lay-off with a precision left-foot finish from just outside the area.

After testing Alex Meret through Paolo Ghiglione, Genoa then thought a howler from the Napoli goalkeeper had handed Goran Pandev a simple equaliser eight minutes after the restart.

However referee Marco Di Bello then checked the incident, in which Meret came charging out to collect only to drop the ball at Pandev's feet, and after a long wait eventually ruled the goal out for a foul by Aleksander Buksa.

The home side were furious with Di Bello, who were convinced that it was Meret who had crashed into Buksa's back when he came rushing out of his goal.

Genoa academy graduate Andrea Cambiaso did pull the hosts level in the 68th minute with his ever first Serie A goal, arriving at the back post completely unmarked to volley home Ghiglione's high cross.

However Italy international Petagna won the three points for Luciano Spalletti's side when he met Mario Rui's free-kick with a near post header that flashed past Salvatore Sirigu.

Sassuolo and Sampdoria played out a goalless draw in the other early match, with Emil Audero putting in a great performance in the Samp goal to escape with a point..

Later on Sunday AC Milan play their first home match of the season in front of at least 30,000 fans when they take on Cagliari at the San Siro, while Jose Mourinho's Roma are at promoted Salernitana.