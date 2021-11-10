Peter Jackson sells special effects firm in $1.6 bn 'metaverse' deal

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand film director Peter Jackson on Wednesday announced the sale of his Oscar-winning Weta Digital special effects business to a US software firm intent on using it to develop the virtual-reality "metaverse".

San Francisco-based Unity Software said the US$1.6 billion acquisition would "shape the future of the metaverse", an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.