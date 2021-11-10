UrduPoint.com

Peter Jackson Sells Special Effects Firm In $1.6 Bn 'metaverse' Deal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Peter Jackson sells special effects firm in $1.6 bn 'metaverse' deal

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand film director Peter Jackson on Wednesday announced the sale of his Oscar-winning Weta Digital special effects business to a US software firm intent on using it to develop the virtual-reality "metaverse".

San Francisco-based Unity Software said the US$1.6 billion acquisition would "shape the future of the metaverse", an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

Related Topics

Internet Film And Movies Business Sale Jackson Billion New Zealand

