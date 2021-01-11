UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peterhansel Leads Tributes After Death Of Dakar Legend Hubert Auriol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Peterhansel leads tributes after death of Dakar legend Hubert Auriol

Sakaka, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Stephane Peterhansel led the tributes to Dakar Rally legend Hubert Auriol after the death on Sunday of the first person to win the race in car and on bike.

Peterhansel honoured Auriol after the seventh stage of this year's rally, which the Frenchman leads in the car category as he chases his 14th Dakar title.

News of the death of the man nicknamed 'The African', aged 68 and after a long battle with heart disease, filtered through during Sunday's stage.

"If I am here on this rally it is thanks to what I saw, to what Hubert was doing," said Peterhansel, who is nicknamed 'Mr Dakar'.

"For me he has always been a model of class and intelligence." Born in Addis Ababa, Auriol was one of the iconic faces of the Dakar Rally when the race was in its infancy and still being raced in Africa.

He won the race, then known as Paris-Dakar, on a motorbike in 1981 and 1983 before making the switch to cars and winning it in 1992 to become the first to win in both categories.

One of his most memorable races however came in 1987, when he lost to great rival and fellow Frenchman Cyril Neveu after breaking both ankles on the penultimate stage.

He went on to manage the rally between 1995 and 2004, when Peterhansel emulated his hero by claiming the first of his seven wins in the car category after having taken the honours six times in the motorcycle class.

"He was a great man, always smiling even in the toughest moments," added Peterhansel. "It's a really sad day for the world of rally raid, it's sad for the Dakar race." Current Dakar Rally director David Castera, a former competitor, said that Auriol's death "has come as a bit of a shock".

"He was the one who showed me how it's done in the 80s," said Castera.

"I followed what he was doing -- my father was his mechanic -- so I'm having trouble expressing how I feel today. He inspired me."

Related Topics

Africa World Car Addis Ababa Man David Dakar Sunday Race Sad

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

1 hour ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

1 hour ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.