Petkovic ends Sherif bid with first title in six years

ClujNapoca, Romania, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's Andrea Petkovic won her seventh career title and first in six years with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the Cluj final on Sunday.

The former world number nine, now ranked 91, needed just over an hour to see off her 119th-ranked opponent who was bidding to become Egypt's first WTA champion.

Petkovic, 33, has made the final at two of her last three events having finished runner-up in Hamburg.

She has won 12 of her last 14 matches overall.