Petr Pavel, Czech war hero in presidential run-off

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Retired general Petr Pavel, who leads in opinion polls going into the Czech presidential run-off on Friday and Saturday, is a war hero with a passion for motorcycles.

True to his military past, the 61-year-old has vowed to "restore order" in the EU and NATO member of 10.5 million people if elected.

"I can't ignore the fact that people here increasingly feel chaos, disorder and uncertainty. That the state has somehow ceased to function," Pavel said on his campaign website.

"We need to change this. We need to play by the rules, which will be valid for everyone alike. We need a general sweep," he added.

Born on November 1, 1961, Pavel attended both a military grammar school and a military university in the former Czechoslovakia, which was then ruled by Moscow-backed communists.

He joined the Communist Party and began a rapid rise through army ranks.

His critics fault him for having studied to become a military intelligence agent for the communist army.

"I was born into a family where party membership was considered normal," Pavel said on his website.

"I didn't have enough information and experience to assess the criminal nature of the regime. Now I know it was a mistake."When communism fell in 1989, Pavel cast aside his party ID but went ahead with the intelligence course.

An elite paratrooper, Pavel won recognition when he helped free French troops from a Serbo-Croatian war zone in 1993.