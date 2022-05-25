UrduPoint.com

Petrobras Shares Fall After Bolsonaro Fires Its Boss

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Petrobras shares fall after Bolsonaro fires its boss

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The price of shares in Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras fell Tuesday in reaction to President Jair Bolsonaro firing its boss after only 40 days on the job.

Bolsonaro dismissed Petrobras CEO Jose Mauro Coelho on Monday in a tug-of-war over rising fuel prices, which are set by Petrobras but tied to international market movement.

Petrobras shares lost more than four percent in afternoon trade on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, before recovering somewhat to 2.85 percent lower than Monday's worth.

The movement reflects investor concerns of a possible intervention by the State, the main shareholder in Petrobras, in its autonomous pricing decisions.

Coelho took over last month for what should have been a one-year term. He became the company's third CEO in just over a year after Bolsonaro also fired his predecessors.

Fuel prices in Brazil have risen more than 33 percent in the past year, according to official figures, driving annual inflation of more than 12 percent and hurting Brazilians' wallets in an election year.

The far-right Bolsonaro trails leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of elections in October.

Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy announced Coelho's dismissal, saying the country was "experiencing a challenging moment, due to the effects of the extreme volatility of hydrocarbons in international markets." The government has proposed for Coelho to be replaced by Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, an official in the Economy Ministry.

He must be confirmed by the company's board of directors.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro also replaced his longtime energy minister, Bento Albuquerque, days after Petrobras reported record quarterly profits.

Bolsonaro said those profits amounted to "rape," and called on Albuquerque and Coelho to stop Petrobras from raising prices.

Petrobras went on to hike diesel prices by an additional 8.9 percent.

Related Topics

Election Firing Stock Exchange Company Oil Job Sao Paulo Price Albuquerque Brazil October Market From Government

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

8 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

8 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

8 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

8 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

8 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.