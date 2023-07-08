Open Menu

PetroChina Launches First Unmanned Offshore Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PetroChina launches first unmanned offshore platform

TIANJIN, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :An offshore platform of the PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, a subsidiary of China's oil giant PetroChina, has realized unmanned operations in a trial run in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The construction and operations of the digitally managed platform save nearly 30 percent of costs compared to traditional offshore drilling platforms, according to the company.

Gao Zhiyong from the PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company said this is the company's first digitalized offshore platform.

It is located at the Zhaodong Oilfield, which has produced oil for nearly 30 years. With continuous technology upgrades, the daily output of the old oilfield has not decreased in recent years.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Oil Zhaodong Tianjin From

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

47 minutes ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

2 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

2 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

4 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

4 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

4 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous