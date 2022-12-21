UrduPoint.com

Petrol Prices Down In Vietnam

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The petroleum prices in Vietnam have dropped for the fourth consecutive time, Vietnam news Agency reported on Wednesday.

The price of RON 95-III petrol went down 500 Vietnamese dong (0.02 U.S. Dollars) per liter to 20,700 Vietnamese dong (0.88 dollars) per liter from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the retail price of E5 RON 92 decreased by 370 Vietnamese dong (0.016 dollars) to 19,970 Vietnamese dong (0.84 dollars) per liter.

With the price adjustments made on Wednesday, petrol prices in Vietnam are now the same as those in June last year.

The prices of oils also went down, with those of diesel oil cut by 70 Vietnamese dong (0.003 dollars) to 21,600 Vietnamese dong (0.91 dollars) per liter.

Vietnam is considering a new price mechanism to adjust fuel prices every five days instead of the current 10-day cycle to address a number of issues that had resulted in sporadic fuel shortages across the Southeast Asian country in recent months.

