UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrucci Wins French MotoGP, Quartararo Retains Championship Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Petrucci wins French MotoGP, Quartararo retains championship lead

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Danilo Petrucci sprang a surprise to hold off Alex Marquez and win the French MotoGP at Le Mans on Sunday.

Home favourite Fabio Quartararo held onto the championship lead despite struggling from pole as the rain came down, finishing in ninth.

Petrucci, riding for Ducati, won for only the second time from 146 MotoGPs.

Related Topics

Le Mans Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

60 minutes ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.