Petrucci wins French MotoGP, Quartararo retains championship lead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Danilo Petrucci sprang a surprise to hold off Alex Marquez and win the French MotoGP at Le Mans on Sunday.

Home favourite Fabio Quartararo held onto the championship lead despite struggling from pole as the rain came down, finishing in ninth.

Petrucci, riding for Ducati, won for only the second time from 146 MotoGPs.