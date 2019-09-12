UrduPoint.com
Petterson Up For Solheim Cup Challenge Despite Loss Of Voice

Gleneagles, United Kingdom, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Suzann Pettersen could hardly speak because of a sore throat on Thursday but Europe's most experienced Solheim Cup player is counting on her clubs to do the talking at Gleneagles this weekend.

"All I need to do is show up with my golf game," said the Norwegian on the eve of battle against the United States at Gleaneagles in her ninth Solheim Cup.

"I feel fine. I just have a problem from the throat up and my voice has gone. But my golf is in great shape." Pettersen was a controversial wild card pick. She gave birth to her first child -- Herman -- 13 months ago and has not shown any form for the past two seasons.

Her feisty personality has resulted in a string of headline incidents.

She swore live on US tv in her debut 2202 contest and then was embroiled in a row over a conceded putt in Germany 2015.

She had to pull out on the week of the event in 2017 and was meant to be a vice-captain this time round until European skipper Catriona Matthew handed her a shock wild card.

"I was very honest with Catriona and I am very honoured that she picked me," said the player who has always been a Solheim talisman for the European side.

She added: "The atmosphere and energy in the team room is the best I have ever known -- all we need to do now is step on their necks and do our best to win back the Cup."

