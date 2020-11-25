UrduPoint.com
PFA Chief Taylor To Step Down After 40 Years

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Gordon Taylor will stand down as the chief executive of the English Professional Footballers' Association at the end of the season after 40 years in the role.

The PFA has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks over the union's record on supporting former players suffering from dementia, in the wake of Nobby Stiles' recent death and Bobby Charlton's diagnosis with the condition.

John Stiles, the son of the deceased England World Cup winner, called for Taylor's resignation, saying he had "no confidence that the PFA leadership team can address the scandal" of the large number of retired players suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.

Taylor has been criticised over a variety of issues, including his reported salary of more than £2 million a year ($2.

67 million).

In November 2018, Taylor announced there would be a "full and open review" into its finances following public criticism.

This review was completed in July and Taylor's letter to members announcing his departure contains its key recommendations.

At the time, he said the organisation's entire management committee, including himself, would stand down at the annual general meeting following the report's release, which will take place on Thursday.

"As I announced at our previous AGM, now that the Independent Review process has completed, I too will step down, by the end of the current season," Taylor wrote.

Taylor is credited with negotiating the PFA's biggest source of income, around £25 million per year from the Premier League.

