UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Allowing Antiviral COVID-19 Pill To Be Made In Poorer Nations

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Pfizer allowing antiviral COVID-19 pill to be made in poorer nations

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced Tuesday that it is allowing its antiviral coronavirus pill to be made in poorer nations throughout the world in an effort to help arm them with tools to combat the pandemic, according to media reports.

Pfizer said that under an agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the company will manufacture and supply its effective antiviral pill in 95 countries, including all low-income and lower-middle-income nations. The agreement covers roughly 53 percent of the world's population.

Some upper-middle-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa and nations that have shifted from lower-middle-income to upper-middle-income status in the past five years are also part of the agreement.

The company will not receive royalties for sales in the low-income countries, and it will waive royalties for sales in all the other countries that are under the agreement for as long as the World Health Organization labels COVID-19 a "Public Emergency of International Concern." Pfizer said earlier this month that an analysis of data from a study showed its antiviral COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of coronavirus hospitalization and death by 89 percent compared to those who received a placebo.

"Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We must work to ensure that all people – regardless of where they live or their circumstances – have access to these breakthroughs, and we are pleased to be able to work with MPP to further our commitment to equity," he added.

Under the deal, MPP, a nonprofit organization that has the support of the United Nations, will receive a royalty-free license for the antiviral pill from Pfizer. That agreement will permit manufacturers to receive a sublicense and the formula for the drug.

The organization will then be able to sell the drug for use in the 95 countries under the agreement once the pill receives authorization to be used in those locations.

Merck, which is also developing a COVID-19 treatment pill, recently announced a similar deal to make and sell its drug in 105 poorer nations, The New York Times reported.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Company Oral New York Media All From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

2 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

2 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

2 hours ago
 US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tu ..

US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - Sta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.