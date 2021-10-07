UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Asks For US Emergency Authorization Of Covid Vaccine For Children Age 5-11

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pfizer asks for US emergency authorization of Covid vaccine for children age 5-11

New York, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11.

The drugmaker tweeted that it and BioNTech, which co-developed the vaccine, had "officially submitted our request" to the US food and Drug Administration "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to 12."

Recent Stories

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

35 seconds ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

16 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

31 minutes ago
 44,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.