Pfizer Asks For US Emergency Authorization Of Covid Vaccine For Children Age 5-11
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
New York, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11.
The drugmaker tweeted that it and BioNTech, which co-developed the vaccine, had "officially submitted our request" to the US food and Drug Administration "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to 12."