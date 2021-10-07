Pfizer asks for US emergency authorization of Covid vaccine for children age 5-11

New York, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11.

The drugmaker tweeted that it and BioNTech, which co-developed the vaccine, had "officially submitted our request" to the US food and Drug Administration "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to 12."