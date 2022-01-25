UrduPoint.com

Pfizer-BioNTech Begin Omicron Vaccine Trial: Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial: statement

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

The company's head of vaccine research Kathrin Jansen said that while current data showed that boosters against the original Covid strain continued to protect against severe outcomes with Omicron, the company was acting out of caution.

Related Topics

Company

Recent Stories

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

2 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

2 minutes ago
 Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronp ..

Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronplatz slalom

4 minutes ago
 NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

4 minutes ago
 Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.