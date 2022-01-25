Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial: statement

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

The company's head of vaccine research Kathrin Jansen said that while current data showed that boosters against the original Covid strain continued to protect against severe outcomes with Omicron, the company was acting out of caution.