Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine documents accessed in EU hack: statement

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate were "unlawfully accessed" during a cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency, Pfizer said Wednesday.

"It is important to note that no BioNTech or Pfizer systems have been breached in connection with this incident and we are unaware of any personal data being accessed," a statement said.