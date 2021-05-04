Pfizer Increases 2021 Sales Forecast For Covid-19 Vaccines To $26 Bn
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:50 PM
New York, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pfizer sharply increased its projections for 2021 revenues and profits on Tuesday, citing much higher sales from its Covid-19 vaccine sales.
The drugmaker now estimates 2021 revenues of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from $15 billion previously. Pfizer sees profits of between $3.55 and $3.65 per share, up 45 cents from the previous range.