Pfizer increases 2021 sales forecast for Covid-19 vaccines to $26 bn

New York, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pfizer sharply increased its projections for 2021 revenues and profits on Tuesday, citing much higher sales from its Covid-19 vaccine sales.

The drugmaker now estimates 2021 revenues of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from $15 billion previously. Pfizer sees profits of between $3.55 and $3.65 per share, up 45 cents from the previous range.