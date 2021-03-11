UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Jab 97% Effective Against Symptomatic Covid: Study

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pfizer jab 97% effective against symptomatic Covid: study

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pfizer-Biontech's coronavirus vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 percent, according to real world evidence published Thursday by pharma companies.

Using data from January 17 to March 6 from Israel's national vaccination campaign, Pfizer-Biontech found that prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 percent.

An earlier real world study had showed effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94 percent and asymptomatic illness at 92 percent.

