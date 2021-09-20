UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Jab Safe For Children Aged 5-11: Clinical Trial Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pfizer jab safe for children aged 5-11: clinical trial results

Frankfurt, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said clinical trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine was "safe, well tolerated" and produced a "robust" immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly.

The vaccine would be administered at a lower dosage than for people 12 and over, the companies said in a statement. They said they would submit their data to regulatory bodies in the European Union, the United States and around the world "as soon as possible".

