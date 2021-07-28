Pfizer now sees $33.5 bn in 2021 Covid-19 sales, up from $26 bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, forecasting the delivery of 500 million more doses compared with earlier expectations.

The US drugmaker, who has partnered with Germany's BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses, generating $33.5 billion in sales. The company's May forecast was for $26 billion in sales.

Pfizer also lifted its full-year profit outlook.