UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Now Sees $33.5 Bn In 2021 Covid-19 Sales, Up From $26 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pfizer now sees $33.5 bn in 2021 Covid-19 sales, up from $26 bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, forecasting the delivery of 500 million more doses compared with earlier expectations.

The US drugmaker, who has partnered with Germany's BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses, generating $33.5 billion in sales. The company's May forecast was for $26 billion in sales.

Pfizer also lifted its full-year profit outlook.

Related Topics

Company Germany May Billion Million

Recent Stories

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

4 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

4 minutes ago

UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine D ..

4 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" leads Chinese box office chart

4 minutes ago

Experts term hepatitis vaccination as need of hour ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.