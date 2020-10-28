UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Says Covid-19 Vaccine Still Possible In 2020 Despite Data Lag

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pfizer executives expressed measured optimism Tuesday over the prospect of providing a coronavirus vaccine in 2020 even as they signaled key data on the vaccine would not be released before the US election.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the drug giant could supply some 40 million doses in the United States in 2020 if clinical testing proceeds as expected and regulators approve a vaccine.

"If all goes well, we will be ready to distribute an initial number of doses," said Bourla, who pointed to a US government contract for Pfizer to supply 40 million doses by the end of this year and 100 million doses by March 2021.

But Bourla said the company still had not reached key benchmarks in assessing vaccine efficacy.

Pfizer previously said it could have the data in October, which might have advanced the process ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

"We have reached the last mile here," Bourla said. "So let's all have the patience that's required for something so important for public health and the global economy."He said the company expects to file for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the third week of November, roughly in line with earlier timetables.

Asked if he was "bullish" the vaccine would work, Bourla said: "I'm cautiously optimistic that the vaccine will work."

