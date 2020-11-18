Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95 pct effective

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The biotech company Pfizer said Wednesday that a completed study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed it is 95 percent effective.

Pfizer said the vaccine had no serious side effects and that the company will apply for emergency use authorization from US regulators within a matter of days.

"The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.