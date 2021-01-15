UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Vaccine Deliveries Delayed In Europe: Oslo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pfizer vaccine deliveries delayed in Europe: Oslo

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to Norway and Europe by US pharma group Pfizer will be reduced "as of next week" while the company ramps up production capacity, Norwegian health authorities said Friday.

"The temporary reduction will affect all European countries," Norway's Public Health Agency (FHI) said in a statement.

"It is not immediately clear how long it will take for Pfizer to attain maximum production capacity, which will rise from 1.3 to 2 billion doses annually."The FHI provided no detailed numbers on deliveries to Europe as a whole, but said Norway would next week receive 36,075 doses, down from the 43,875 previously expected, or a 17.8 percent drop.

Related Topics

Europe Norway Company All From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

26 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

38 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

49 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

1 hour ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.