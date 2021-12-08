UrduPoint.com

Pfizer/BioNTech Says Three Doses 'effective' Against Omicron

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pfizer/BioNTech says three doses 'effective' against Omicron

Frankfurt, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccine developed jointly by BioNTech and Pfizer is "still effective" against the Omicron variant of the virus after three doses, the German company said in a statement on Wednesday.

An Omicron-specific version of the jab, currently in development by BioNTech, would be available "by March", it added.

Related Topics

German Company March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

17 minutes ago
 Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schem ..

Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schemes: Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling ..

State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling machines received overwhelmed ..

12 minutes ago
 Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politi ..

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

12 minutes ago
 BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.