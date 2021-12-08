Pfizer/BioNTech says three doses 'effective' against Omicron

Frankfurt, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccine developed jointly by BioNTech and Pfizer is "still effective" against the Omicron variant of the virus after three doses, the German company said in a statement on Wednesday.

An Omicron-specific version of the jab, currently in development by BioNTech, would be available "by March", it added.