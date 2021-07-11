WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on Sunday revealed its plan on developing a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine to better protect people from growing variants, heightening hesitancy of the unvaccinated population and sparking confusion around the United States on whether a booster shot is needed.

Pfizer and its partner German firm BioNTech announced Thursday they plan to seek approval for a booster shot within weeks, predicting that people would require a vaccine boost 6 to 12 months after being fully immunized.

The two companies said they have seen encouraging data in the ongoing trial of a third dose of its current COVID-19 vaccine.

Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against variants including the highly transmissible Delta variant, which can be 5 to 10 times higher than after two Primary doses.

"As seen in real world data released from the Israel Ministry of Health, vaccine efficacy in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has declined six months post-vaccination, although efficacy in preventing serious illnesses remains high," said the two companies in a statement.