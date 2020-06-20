UrduPoint.com
PGA: 11 Test Negative After Contact With Virus-hit Watney

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :American Vaughn Taylor played in Saturday's third round of the RBC Heritage after being among 11 people to test negative for coronavirus following contact with virus-hit Nick Watney, the PGA Tour said.

A day after Watney tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the tournament at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the tour said it had conducted follow-up tests after contact tracing for anyone who had been in close contact with Watney.

That included tests for Watney's playing partners in the first two rounds, Taylor and Luke List, who missed the cut Friday at Harbour Town. Both tested negative.

"The PGA TOUR implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick Watney," a tour statement Saturday said.

"As a result, 11 tests were conducted on Friday with all 11 tests being negative." Watney was the first player to test positive for the deadly virus since the PGA Tour returned from a three-month shut down last week.

US Centers for Disease Control guidelines dictate the contact tracing tests as well as self-quarantine after positives, such as Watney is now undergoing at Hilton Head.

Watney's caddie, Tony Navarro, and caddie, Don Gadberry, a bagman for Brendon Todd staying in the same house as Navarro, both tested negative for COVID-19 but are self-quarantining as well, according to the Golf Channel.

Watney, a 39-year-old American, was tested for the coronavirus early Friday after complaining of symptoms, the tour said.

The RBC Heritage is taking place without spectators as the PGA Tour cautiously returns from a March shut down.

