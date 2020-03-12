UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PGA Bans Fans At Events Through Final Masters Tuneup Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

PGA bans fans at events through final Masters tuneup over virus

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday that spectators would be banned from all tour events through next month's Texas Open, the final tuneup event for the Masters, due to coronavirus concerns.

Monahan said he spoke with US President Donald Trump regarding the tour's future plans as well as Florida state officials, with the Players and next week's Valspar Championship set for Sunshine State layouts.

A PGA event planned for the Dominican Republic in two weeks opposite the WGC Match Play event in Austin, Texas, was postponed with Monahan said the tour would plan to reschedule the Caribbean stop.

"The health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA Tour is our top priority," Monahan said.

The spectator ban will cover the remainder of the Players, next week's Valspar event, the WGC Match-Play in Austin and the Texas Open in San Antonio, which finishes on April 5, the eve of the first practice round at Augusta National for the Masters -- 2020's first major championship.

"It's going to be very different. I think it will be an eerie situation to be out here with no one else out here," said South African-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini, among the early finishers in Thursday's first round. "It's going to be awkward." Golfers teed off with fans in the gallery for Thursday's opening round of The Players Championship at the famed TPC Sawgrass layout in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with autograph seekers banned to keep players and spectators at a safe distance.

"We are tracking and monitoring the health information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization in addition to the travel advisories provided by the US State Department," Monahan said.

"Both the White House and the Governor's office have been and are supportive of the precautionary measures we have taken to this point." Defending champion and world number one Rory McIlroy, trying to become the first back-to-back winner in the event's history, was among those scheduled for an afternoon start.

The event began hours after the NBA decided to shut down its season in the wake of a player testing positive for COVID-19.

"At this point in time, PGA Tour events -- across all tours -- will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans," Monahan said. "This policy starts at The Players Championship (Friday) and continues through the Valero Texas Open.

"We will continue THE PLAYERS with essential personnel only, and we will be in direct conversations with those groups (vendors, broadcasters, media, player support groups, essential volunteers) to provide instructions.

"It's important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA Tour, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop." Sabbatini was sorry for fans who had been looking forward to seeing golf's greatest shotmakers but understood the decision had to be made for safety's sake.

"I feel pain for the spectators," he said. "I know no actions are taken lightly. A lot of contemplation went into this. It's unfortunate. I hope we can get this under control and get everybody back out there.

"It just makes you realize how interconnected the entire planet is these days. It makes you realize in the global picture how really small we are."

Related Topics

World Governor White House Trump San Antonio Tours Augusta Austin Florida Dominican Republic April 2020 Media Event All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

1 minute ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

46 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

46 minutes ago

1 hour ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

1 hour ago

Trump Says Travel Restrictions Within US Possible ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.