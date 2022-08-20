PGA BMW Championship scores

UrduPoint.com

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour's BMW Championship, a FedEx Cup playoff event at Wilmington (Delaware) Country Club (par-71, USA unless noted): 134 - Adam Scott (AUS) 65-69 135 - Scottie Scheffler 68-67, Cameron Young 67-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-67, Jordan Spieth 68-67 136 - Cameron Davis (AUS) 69-67, Scott Stallings 68-68, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 68-68, Xander Schauffele 67-69, Patrick Cantlay 68-68 137 - Aaron Wise 69-68, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 70-67, Harold Varner 66-71, Kurt Kitayama 71-66, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71138 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 67-71, Russell Henley 67-71, Keegan Bradley 64-74, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 68-70, Sam Burns 69-69139 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 69-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-71, Will Zalatoris 70-69, Chez Reavie 67-72, Trey Mullinax 71-68, Seamus Power (IRL) 71-68, Collin Morikawa 67-72, Justin Thomas 66-73, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-68, Marc Leishman (AUS) 68-71

