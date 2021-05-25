UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PGA Chief Sorry Over Crowd Scenes At Kiawah

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

PGA chief sorry over crowd scenes at Kiawah

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :PGA chief executive Seth Waugh apologized Monday after the raucous crowd scenes that marked the climax of Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island the day before.

In a statement, Waugh said the PGA had apologized to both Mickelson and Brooks Koepka after they were mobbed by fans as they headed up the 18th fairway on the Ocean Course.

Mickelson later described the chaotic scenes as "unnerving but incredible," but Koepka was unimpressed after complaining of being "dinged" by spectators.

"It would have been cool if I didn't have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd" because no one cared, Koepka said.

"It's cool for Phil but getting dinged a few times isn't exactly my idea of fun.

" Waugh said Monday that tournament security had been "overwhelmed" by the rush of spectators cheering the 50-year-old Mickelson as he headed towards becoming the oldest major winner in history.

"While we welcome enthusiastic fan engagement, we regret that a moment of high elation and pent-up emotion by spectators during the conclusion of yesterday's historic PGA Championship briefly overwhelmed security and made two players and their caddies feel vulnerable," Waugh said in a statement.

"We always put player safety at the top of our list and are grateful order was restored. I have spoken to both players and apologized on behalf of the Association."

Related Topics

Brooks Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 92 more lives over last 24 hours i ..

14 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Kuw ..

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

11 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

11 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.