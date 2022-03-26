PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Leaders after Friday's second round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 132 - Ben Martin 66-66 134 - Alex Smalley 69-65 135 - Adam Schenk 67-68, Chad Ramey 70-65 136 - Graeme McDowell (NIR) 68-68 137 - Nate Lashley 69-68138 - David Lipsky 73-65, Greyson Sigg 69-69, Vince Whaley 70-68, Wyndham Clark 70-68, Brian Stuard 70-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 69-69139 - Martin Trainer 69-70, Ben Kohles 72-67, David Lingmerth (SWE) 69-70, Vaughn Taylor 68-71, Cameron Percy (AUS) 71-68, Bill Haas 72-67, Sahith Theegala 71-68, Andrew Novak 70-69, Justin Lower 74-65