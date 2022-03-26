UrduPoint.com

PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 09:00 AM

PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Leaders after Friday's second round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 132 - Ben Martin 66-66 134 - Alex Smalley 69-65 135 - Adam Schenk 67-68, Chad Ramey 70-65 136 - Graeme McDowell (NIR) 68-68 137 - Nate Lashley 69-68138 - David Lipsky 73-65, Greyson Sigg 69-69, Vince Whaley 70-68, Wyndham Clark 70-68, Brian Stuard 70-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 69-69139 - Martin Trainer 69-70, Ben Kohles 72-67, David Lingmerth (SWE) 69-70, Vaughn Taylor 68-71, Cameron Percy (AUS) 71-68, Bill Haas 72-67, Sahith Theegala 71-68, Andrew Novak 70-69, Justin Lower 74-65

Related Topics

USA Wyndham David Dominican Republic Chad

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

8 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

8 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

8 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

9 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

9 hours ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>