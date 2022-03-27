PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Leaders after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 202 - Ben Martin 66-66-70 204 - Chad Ramey 70-65-69 205 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 70-70-65 206 - Cameron Percy (AUS) 71-68-67, Martin Trainer 69-70-67, Thomas Detry (BEL) 69-69-68, David Lipsky 73-65-68, Nate Lashley 69-68-69207 - Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 73-67-67, Justin Lower 74-65-68, Brian Stuard 70-68-69, Alex Smalley 69-65-73208 - Andrew Novak 70-69-69, Vaughn Taylor 68-71-69, Ben Kohles 72-67-69, Wyndham Clark 70-68-70