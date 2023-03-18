UrduPoint.com

PGA Valspar Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 10:50 AM

PGA Valspar Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (par 71, USA unless noted): 135 - Adam Schenk 66-69 136 - Kramer Hickok 68-68 137 - Cody Gribble 72-65, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68-69, Jordan Spieth 67-70, Davis Riley 69-68138 - Wyndham Clark 72-66, Matt Wallace (ENG) 71-67, Taylor Moore 71-67, JT Poston 70-68, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-72139 - Adam Long 71-68, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 68-71, Doug Ghim 69-70, Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 74-65, Alex Smalley 68-71, Lucas Glover 67-72, Justin Thomas 69-70, Webb Simpson 71-68

