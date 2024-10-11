Open Menu

PGMI Hosts First Simulation-based Workshop On Airway Management

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Peshawar on Friday successfully conducted its inaugural simulation-based workshop on airway management and basic mechanical ventilation at Ayub Medical College, marking a significant step in medical training for healthcare professionals in the Hazara region.

The workshop aimed to enhance the skills of healthcare providers, ensuring that patients from Gilgit, Azad Kashmir and the broader Hazara area receive optimal care at Ayub Teaching Hospital. This initiative was spearheaded by Prof Abid Jameel, Chairman of the board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institutions, and Professor Sahibzada Mahmood Noor, CEO of PGMI.

The event attracted 52 participants and featured key faculty members, including Professor Jameel and Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, Dean and CEO of Ayub Medical Institutions. The workshop was facilitated by a dedicated PGMI team led by Dr.

Dawood Iqbal and Dr. Saadia Habib, along with Dr. Muhammad Sheryar Ashraf from the ICU of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), who conducted hands-on sessions.

Dr. Arsalan Luqman, responsible for the skill lab, coordinated the workshop with support from biomedical engineer Mr. Hamza Khan. The Medical Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, was also in attendance. During the closing ceremony, Professor Jahangir, Regional Director and Councilor of CPSP, presented certificates to the participants.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the effective hands-on approach and the high-level expertise provided by the faculty. Professor Sahibzada Mahmood Noor expressed a commitment to organizing similar training events in the future, aimed at filling the educational gaps for healthcare professionals across various regions and enhancing patient outcomes through advanced medical techniques.

