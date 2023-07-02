PHA arranges Qawwali, musical night on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) conducted 'Qawwali and musical night' on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at Fort Qasim Bagh last night.

A large number of families participated in the event. Swings were also arranged for the children. A large number of citizens enjoyed the Eid family festival.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) of PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that the institution would continue to organize entertainment for the citizens in the future.

"All the staff performed their duties with diligence and dedication during Eid which is commendable." The best security and cleanliness arrangements were made for the citizens in the parks during the three days of Eid, he added.

The additional staff was deployed to major parks of the city in view of the security situation, he said.

"PHA will strive to enhance the beauty of the city and to provide affordable and quality entertainment opportunities," DG PHA concluded.