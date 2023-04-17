'Phantom of the Opera' ends record run with final Broadway bow

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :After 35 years and almost 14,000 performances, the curtain fell for the final time Sunday on the longest-running show in Broadway history -- "The Phantom of the Opera." Since opening in January 1988, Andrew Lloyd Webber's megahit musical has wowed New Yorkers and tourists alike, becoming a symbol of the famous theater district.

The melodrama about a masked musical genius who haunts the Paris Opera House and whose heart aches for the young soprano Christine has been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion in ticket sales.

But producers decided it was time to end the record-breaking run after the show struggled to rebound from Broadway's 18-month closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spectator Daniel Wright said that while he'd seen the show multiple times, the final night was "extraordinary." "There were so many moments when I teared up, goose bumps, it was just a well-crafted show," the 56-year-old told AFP.

"There are reasons why it has been around for 35 years. It's a timeless classic, it has touched so many people's lives." The show, adapted from Gaston Leroux's French novel of the same name, won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including best musical, and became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006.

The production estimates that it has employed 6,500 people, including 450 actors, over the years.

Sunday's show in front of a sold-out crowd at the Majestic Theatre off Times Square was performance number 13,981.

The 1,600-strong audience stood and applauded wildly as Lloyd Webber joined original and current cast members on the stage for the final curtain call.

The septuagenarian British composer, who has been commissioned for King Charles III's coronation, dedicated the show to his son who died of cancer in March.

"Thank you all, thank you everybody and thank you New York for being such a wonderful home for us," he said.

Despite its many mega-fans, a lack of turnout since Covid-19 spelled the show's Broadway end.

British producer Cameron Mackintosh told the New York Times in September last year that the production began incurring losses due to the slow return of international visitors to the Big Apple after the pandemic.

Rising production costs, which were at $950,000 net a week, were also a factor.