UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Phase Two' China Trade Deal May Come After US Election: Trump

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

'Phase Two' China trade deal may come after US election: Trump

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Negotiations for the second phase of a pending US-China trade deal will begin promptly but the outcome may wait until after this year's elections, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump's remarks come days before Beijing's trade envoy is due in Washington to sign a "phase one" agreement, marking a pause in the two sides' nearly two-year trade war.

The US leader also openly cast doubt on whether American farmers would be able to supply China with the massive increases in agricultural exports expected to be part of the deal.

"We'll start right away negotiating phase two. It will take a little time," Trump told reporters.

"I think I might want to wait to finish it until after the election because I think we can make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal." After efforts to reach a grand bargain proved elusive last year, the two sides agreed in December to a partial deal addressing only some of Washington's grievances about Chinese trade practices.

Since the trade war began, talks have broken down acrimoniously more than once.

And observers have speculated in recent weeks there may be little appetite for Phase Two even though many of the tariffs put in place during the conflict remain in place.

As part of the "Phase One" deal, China has committed to a minimum of $200 billion in increased purchases over the next two years from the United States, including $50 billion in additional farm exports, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Annual US farm exports to China peaked in 2012 at $26 billion, a time when commodity prices were higher.

"The big question I have is whether or not the farmers will be able to supply all that much more," Trump said Thursday. "It's the biggest contract ever signed."Earlier on Thursday, China's commerce ministry confirmed Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" agreement.

Markets have been cheered in recent weeks by the continued cooling of trade frictions between Washington and Beijing.

Related Topics

Election Exports China Washington Trump Beijing United States May December Commerce All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

45 seconds ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

16 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

16 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights ..

16 minutes ago

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoin ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.