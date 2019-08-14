LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A simple but impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) marking the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria unfurled the national flag.

British Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, Friends of Pakistan, diplomats, officers and officials of Pakistan High Commission and journalists attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Independence Day messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria congratulated the nation and the participants on the 72rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan have also expressed their complete solidarity with the brave people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were struggling for their just right to self-determination and complete freedom from the Indian yoke.

He said Pakistan and its people would continue to extend their full moral, political and diplomatic support to the brothers and sisters of IoK till realization of their birth right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan had totally rejected scrapping of the special status of the IoK by the Indian government.

Pakistan, he said, had also written letters to permanent five member countries of the United Nations Security Council, including the United Kingdom, for taking notice of this India's illegal move and violation of human rights, and urged India to stop human rights abuses forthwith and implement UN resolutions on Kashmir which guaranteed right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He said the government had taken five major steps against India, including suspension of bilateral trade, scaling down relations, withdrawal of both countries high commissioners, and observance of August 14 as solidarity day with the brothers and sisters of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria said the Pakistan government was committed to socio-economic well-being of the people in the country.

He said pro-investment policies initiated by the government offered tremendous opportunities to foreign investors, including those from the United Kingdom.

He said Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoyed cordial relations and the British companies could benefit from the investment opportunities being offered in various sectors of the economy in Pakistan, especially in the special economic zones (SEZs).

Highlighting the flagship Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was the manifestation of Pakistan's geo-strategic importance and location as a key trade route that connected Central Asia and Afghanistan, western China and South Asia with West Asia and beyond through the Arabian Sea.

In terms of investment opportunities, Nafees Zakaria identified areas for investments, including SEZs, information technology, tourism, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, higher education etc.

He said due to investment friendly environment and peace and security in the country, the foreign investors were taking interest in Pakistan.He assured the investors of providing necessary facilities for their investments in the country.

On the occasion, Pakista's first and only opera singer Saira Peter, Sohail Salamat Ali and Salman Amanat Ali Khan presented national songs which were applauded by the audience.

Later, Muhammad Nafees Zakaria cut the cake to mark the independence day.

\932