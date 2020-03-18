UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC, Consulates In UK To Hold Indoor Flag Hoisting Ceremonies On March 23

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

PHC, consulates in UK to hold indoor flag hoisting ceremonies on March 23

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) and its four consulates in the United Kingdom (UK) will hold indoor flag hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the National Day of Pakistan on March 23, this year.

The PHC London, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the ceremony in London will be attended only by the officers of the commission.

This has been decided in view of the instructions received from the government of Pakistan and the host government's guidelines for exercising extra care in socializing for the sake of individual's own safety and for the well-being of others due to the pandemic COVID-19, the statement said.

"We, the Pakistanis at home and abroad, have always celebrated our National Day with zeal, fervour and festivity. Our large gatherings with the community's enthusiastic participation every year have been a matter of pride and strength for us. Unfortunately and sadly, this year circumstances are unusual due to COVID-19 and we will not be able to celebrate this year's ceremony together", the statement said.

It added that therefore, all members of Pakistani community in the UK and British friends of Pakistan, in the best interest of their own health and well-being, were requested to refrain from visiting the PHC and its consulates for the flag hoisting ceremony on March 23, 2020.

"Media persons are also requested for the same", the statement added.

Similarly, the statement further informed that the National Day reception that was scheduled for March 25, at Royal Albert Dock (RAD) had also been postponed indefinitely.

The statement said in view of the prevailing situation, High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria had called upon the Pakistani community in the UK to fully adhere to the guidelines of the UK government to successfully cope with the challenge of the disease.

Wishing them well, Nafees Zakaria had urged the community to take care of the elderly at home, in the neighbourhood and particularly the children during the pandemic.

"For all updates and information on travel and consular services, the community is advised to keep visiting High Commission's website: www.phclondon.org," the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan London Same United Kingdom March 2020 Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

2 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

2 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

2 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

1 hour ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.