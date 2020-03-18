PHC, consulates in UK to hold indoor flag hoisting ceremonies on March 23

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) and its four consulates in the United Kingdom (UK) will hold indoor flag hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the National Day of Pakistan on March 23, this year.

The PHC London, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the ceremony in London will be attended only by the officers of the commission.

This has been decided in view of the instructions received from the government of Pakistan and the host government's guidelines for exercising extra care in socializing for the sake of individual's own safety and for the well-being of others due to the pandemic COVID-19, the statement said.

"We, the Pakistanis at home and abroad, have always celebrated our National Day with zeal, fervour and festivity. Our large gatherings with the community's enthusiastic participation every year have been a matter of pride and strength for us. Unfortunately and sadly, this year circumstances are unusual due to COVID-19 and we will not be able to celebrate this year's ceremony together", the statement said.

It added that therefore, all members of Pakistani community in the UK and British friends of Pakistan, in the best interest of their own health and well-being, were requested to refrain from visiting the PHC and its consulates for the flag hoisting ceremony on March 23, 2020.

"Media persons are also requested for the same", the statement added.

Similarly, the statement further informed that the National Day reception that was scheduled for March 25, at Royal Albert Dock (RAD) had also been postponed indefinitely.

The statement said in view of the prevailing situation, High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria had called upon the Pakistani community in the UK to fully adhere to the guidelines of the UK government to successfully cope with the challenge of the disease.

Wishing them well, Nafees Zakaria had urged the community to take care of the elderly at home, in the neighbourhood and particularly the children during the pandemic.

"For all updates and information on travel and consular services, the community is advised to keep visiting High Commission's website: www.phclondon.org," the statement said.