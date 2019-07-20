UrduPoint.com
PHC To Conduct Two-day NADRA Surgeries In Hounslow From July 27

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

PHC to conduct two-day NADRA surgeries in Hounslow from July 27

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London would conduct National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani community living in the surrounding areas of London (United Kingdom).

In this regard, the high commission regularly organizes visits of Nadra mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London and now would conduct Nadra surgeries in Hounslow on July 27-28, said a high commission's statement issued here.

To facilitate the Pakistani community, NADRA's MRT will visit the Hounslow Mosque, 367 Wellington Road, South Hounslow ,TW4 5 HU.

The statement said the fee structure of the NADRA services for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) will be free while a fee of Pound (£52) will be charged for New Smart NICOP while for priority (Executive) fee is Pund (£ 82).

The delivery time for the cards will be six to eight weeks wile for Executive it will be 10-15 working days.

The PHC statement clarified that there will be no extra charges other than thosementioned above and for any further query, Pakistani community can contact onphone number 02076649246 or Email—nadra.london@phclondon.org.

